My Weird Cat Taught Himself To Piss In The Toilet, And Showed Me The Meaning Of Life

These 19 Apps Will Help You Social Distance Without Feeling Isolated

15 Unique Board Games And RPGs For Families That Aren't Monopoly Or Trivial Pursuit

Solar Opposites' First Trailer Is A Raunchy 'F-You' To Humanity

Solar Opposite’s central family of plant-based aliens who’ve just moved to Earth. (Image: Hulu)

Hulu’s upcoming animated series Solar Oppositesfrom Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland—introduces us to a not-so-average family of aliens living amongst unsuspecting humans somewhere in America following their homeworld’s sudden destruction courtesy of an asteroid.

For some of the aliens, moving to Earth is a choice opportunity to become familiar and mingle with the locals, but for others, it’s basically torture—the kind that’d make you want to burn the whole thing to the ground.

Though you couldn’t mistake Korvo (Roiland), Jessie (Mary Mack), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), or the Pupa (voiced by series executive producer Mike McMahan’s son) for humans if you tried, none of them really make all that much of an effort to hide the fact that they’re actually plant-based lifeforms because, frankly, the humans are either too dumb to notice or they simply don’t care.

This gives each of aliens a chance to develop their own set of opinions about Earth as they integrate into society by going to high school, learning to drive, and consuming human culture, but the series’ first trailer makes it obvious that left to their own devices, the visitors are going to cause all kinds of mayhem at the expense of humanity’s stability.

Solar Opposites’ entire season hits Hulu on May 8. It does not currently have an Australian release date.

Trending Stories Right Now

air-pollution coronavirus covid-19 earther maps

Coronavirus Has Slashed Global Air Pollution, And This Interactive Map Shows How

The covid-19 pandemic has changed the world, grinding to a halt increasingly large geographic areas and portions of the economy in an effort to slow the virus’ spread.
bicentennial-man daybreakers dead-calm event-horizon in-the-mouth-of-madness io9 isaac-asimov john-carpenter jurassic-park jurassic-park-3 memoirs-of-an-invisible-man merlin omen-iii-the-final-conflict possession rick-and-morty sam-neill snow-white-a-tale-of-terror the-omen thor-ragnarok watch-it-nerds

A Tribute To Sam Neill's 13 Most Memorable Sci-Fi, Fantasy, And Horror Roles

Sam Neill doesn’t have a new movie out—Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t due until 2021—and it’s not his birthday or anything. We just really appreciate him (and his upbeat, animal-filled social media presence). We think you probably do, too, and now is as good a time as any to watch (or rewatch) some of his best films and television shows.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles