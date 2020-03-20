Shaun Of The Dead Gets A Coronavirus Update Thanks To Simon Pegg And Nick Frost

Australia Closes Its Borders To Most Non-Residents

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost won the internet today. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

...Right. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are the latest celebrities to take to social media with a clever coronavirus-themed video, but theirs has way more going on than most of the others.

If you remember, back in the pair’s 2004 film Shaun of the Dead, directed by Edgar Wright, Shaun (Pegg) and Ed (Frost) discuss their plan during the zombie apocalypse. It’s basically the quintessential Wright scene, employing fast editing, sharp quips, and complete absurdity. In the years since, it’s become something of a meme that people use in a crisis: “Let’s go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for this all to blow over.” Here’s the scene as a refresher.

Well, since the world is currently enduring its own version of this scene, Pegg and Frost reenacted the phone conversation with some timely covid-19 updates. Here it is.

The 2020 political correctness, the zombie jokes, the toilet paper, the Star Trek mug. Basically, we can skip to Friday at this point. Pegg and Frost just won the day.

