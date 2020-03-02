Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Seems These Hedge Fund Goons Want To Ditch Twitter's CEO

Photo: Prakash Singh, Getty

After scooping up a major stake in Twitter, activist investor Elliott Management Corporation plans to oust its co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, according to recent reports.

Sources familiar with the matter that requested anonymity told Bloomberg that the $US40.2 ($62) billion hedge fund has nominated four directors to Twitter’s executive board, an ominous choice considering only three seats will open up at this year’s annual shareholders meeting in spring. Elliott aims to fill all three seats along with “any other vacancies that may arise,” per Bloomberg’s report. And apparently Dorsey is on the shortlist for the chopping block.

That’s thanks to significant pressure from the firm’s billionaire founder Paul Singer, as CNBC reported Friday. Sources told the outlet that Singer objects to him remaining head honcho while his attention’s divided between both Twitter and Square, the online payment company Dorsey also helms. Dorsey’s also recently floated the idea of moving to Africa, which could make running things a bit more complicated.

Presumably, Elliott’s decided that leveraging their equity stake to put their own guy in charge is much easier, especially since Dorsey only really owns about 2 per cent of the company.

This lack of voting control has made the company a target for activist investors for years, and with Twitter recently reporting its first billion-dollar quarter in its history of rocky price struggle, the iron was hot. Elliot also has a history of throwing its stakeholder weight around to push for change, as it’s done at AT&T Inc., EBay Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., and Pernod Ricard SA, per Bloomberg’s report.

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on the matter in an email to Gizmodo.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles