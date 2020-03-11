See How Star Wars' Most Impressive Fleet Was Created In This Exclusive Rise Of Skywalker Clip

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Did you know that not only does the finale of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have cameos of ships from animated series Rebels, Resistance, Clone Wars, and the theme park ride Star Tours, but 55 newly designed ships? That’s one of several brand new revelations in the above clip, which Gizmodo is excited to exclusively debut from the home release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out on Blu-ray March 31 and digital March 17.

The clip is from “A Final Alliance,” a piece of bonus content exclusive to the Target edition of The Rise of Skywalker. The Target edition also comes with a limited edition filmmaker gallery book, Wal-mart has limited edition packaging, and Best Buy has not only a limited edition steelbook, but the 9-Movie Skywalker Saga Collector’s Edition. All editions will feature the highly anticipated feature-length documentary, The Skywalker Legacy, as well as five other documentary featurettes.

We love this clip though. Especially the fact that it confirms that the Disney ride, Star Tours, whose recent update took place in this scene, is in fact in the movie as well.

Find out more when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to digital on March 17 and Blu-ray March 31.

