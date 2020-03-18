Samsung's Z-Flip Just Screwed Motorola And Huawei On Price

Image: Samsung

At Samsung's Unpacked earlier this year we were given a first-glimpse at the Galaxy Z-Flip - its new clamshell foldable that is actually the size of a real phone. While it went on sale in the U.S. almost immediately, Aussies were landed with the customary 'TBA'. Now the wait is over. Not only do we know when it will hit Australia, the price significantly undercuts other foldable devices that are about to be released here.

The Galaxy Z-Flip is the second foldable that Samsung will be releasing in Australia, and it seems to have learned some lessons from last time around.

Rather than a phone-tablet hybrid, the Z-Flip is a comfortable phone-size. This will most likely cut down on certain issues, like the original Samsung Galaxy Fold had back in 2019.

It's also reduced the price. While the Samsung Galaxy Fold cost $2,999 when it finally hit Australia, the Z-Flip is significantly cheaper and more likely to tempt those who are still on the fence when it comes to foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip Specs

You can read a more in-depth look at the features here as well as check out a list of the key specs:

Inner Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display(21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display 2636 x 1080 425ppi

6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display(21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display 2636 x 1080 425ppi Outer Display: 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display 300 x 112 303ppi

1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display 300 x 112 303ppi OS : Android 10

: Android 10 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB (no expanded memory option)

256GB (no expanded memory option) Camera: Dual rear 12MP Ultra Wide F2.2 and 12MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8 lenses. 10MP Selfie F2.4 camera.

Dual rear 12MP Ultra Wide F2.2 and 12MP Wide-angle Camera F1.8 lenses. 10MP Selfie F2.4 camera. Battery: 3,200mAH with fast charging and wireless charging

3,200mAH with fast charging and wireless charging Connectivity: 4G and Wi-Fi

4G and Wi-Fi SIM: SIM or eSIM

SIM or eSIM Dimensions: 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (Hinge) – 15.4mm (Sagging) for folded and 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm – 6.9mm (Screen) for folded, 183 g

73.6 x 87.4 x 17.3mm (Hinge) – 15.4mm (Sagging) for folded and 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm – 6.9mm (Screen) for folded, 183 g Colours: mirror purple, mirroe black and mirror gold

We're particularly interested in checking out the 'Flex Mode', which allows you to use the device like a mini laptop. For example, you could be watching twitch on the top display while typing into chat via the bottom display.

How Much The Samsung Z-Flip Costs In Australia

Here in Australia the Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip will cost $2,199. While pricey, this is actually better than we expected. And it's a smart move.

$2,199 is significantly cheaper than its soon-to-be rivals in market - the Motorola Razr and Huawei's Mate Xs.

While the Razr was supposed to have launched by now, coronavirus delayed its launch and there hasn't been an update in three weeks.

If and when it does launch it will cost $2,699. While we enjoyed the Razr during a locals hands-on event, we concluded that the price was going to be a barrier for a lot of people.

It really feels like Samsung is undercutting Motorola in market with a stronger specs across the board, more premium brand recognition and a price tag that is a whopping $500 cheaper.

As for Huawei, we can't see how they're going to adequately compete against Samsung in Australia. While the recently announced Mate Xs has impressive specs and a camera setup we fell in love with last year, it's going to cost an eye-watering $3,999. that's almost double the price of the already-expensive Z-Flip.

Considering that Huawei's offering won't have Google apps or the Play Store, and has taken a reputation hit thanks to the U.S. trade bans, Samsung will probably have it beat as well.

So while the Z-Flip isn't cheap, it will be the most affordable foldable in Australia by a significant margin.

Samsung Z-Flip Australian Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip will be available for pre-order from March 20 from Samsung, Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. The device will go on sale on April 3 and will also be available from Telstra from that date onwards.

