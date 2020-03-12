Richard E. Grant Will Grace Loki With His Presence

Richard E. Grant in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (Image: Disney)

The adopted Asgardian god of trickery and general mischief is set to meet a number of new faces in Disney+’s upcoming Loki series—including, but not limited to, one belonging to a person very recently spotted in a galaxy far, far away.

Variety reports that The Rise of Skywalker’s Richard E. Grant is set to make a special appearance in an episode of Loki as an as-yet unnamed character whose identity Marvel is keeping a secret. Because Loki is going to follow its titular character on a journey through time and space across Earth’s history, Grant could be playing any number of characters one might consider obscure, random, or ultimately insignificant in the grander scheme of things.

But given that Grant’s only going to show up once in the series, his character could end up being more important than we know as the MCU chugs along into its future.