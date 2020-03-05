Rent The Runway Reminds Customers That Its Designer Clothes Are Clean And 100 Per Cent Virus-Free

Image: Getty

Rent the Runway’s stock of designer duds is not a petri dish of contagion, as the company clarified in an email to customers on Wednesday.

The PSA details the company’s cleaning processes and shares useful information, such as the Harvard Medical School’s assertion that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted via fabrics or carpets. This comes as a slew of misinformation is widely circulating on social media (don’t drink bleach!) and news reports indicate that the prepper mindset is upon us. If you’re still worried, just know that Rent the Runway all but murders their dresses and accessories.

The email informs readers that all garments are wet or dry cleaned, then everything is steamed at a minimum temperature of 248 degrees Fahrenheit–around 80 degrees hotter than the temperature required to kill flu viruses, they note, according to the CDC. (Naturally, “faux fur, select outerwear, leather and faux leather garments” aren’t steamed, but again, they clean them.) Sunglasses and jewellery are cleaned with alcohol and handbags with disinfectant. Does it not just lift your spirits and calm your anxiety to envision a Demellier London taupe faux snakeskin clutch slowly lowered into vat of Purell? It does for me.

Unfortunately, the virus is impeding major gown-worthy occasions. On the other hand, online retailers are slammed, and people need props for their increasing output of social media content. The company declined to comment on how it expects the coronavirus to affect business, but a representative noted to Gizmodo that the company is “proactively” updating its site FAQs, which now include: “How are garments cleaned, including to prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19?”

Now you know.

Here’s the announcement, in full: