Pornhub Is Debuting A SFW Movie That Isn't Porn And It's Free To Watch All Month

Pornhub is going highbrow this month with the debut of Leilah Weinraub's Shakedown - an experimental documentary filmed over 15 years that's being called a "time-based work of art."

This is the film's first online release and it's got it's own dedicated screening page on Pornhub so you don't accidentally end up wanking off to a work of art. If you do it on purpose, that's on you. Corey Price, VP of Pornhub said:

"Shakedown explores themes of race, class, currency, and identity through the lens of Weinraub’s boundary-breaking vision. Here at Pornhub, we’re invested in celebrating artists and visionaries like Leilah and in sharing diverse narratives of human pleasure and sexuality. We are so excited to share her work with a wider public audience for the very first time.”

The art film has had screenings at the 2017 Whitney Biennial, the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, Tate Modern, MoMA PS1, various international festivals, as well as Weinraub's first solo show at gallery Gavin Brown’s Enterprise in Harlem. It's described as "Capturing the early-aughts underground Los Angeles Black lesbian owned and operated strip club from which the film gets its name, Shakedown chronicles the personal and professional relationships of the club’s female performers, the Shakedown Angels."

The film's Pornhub page will be up throughout March, so you can watch for free, and there's a live chat so that viewers can be “alone, together.” Shakedown will make its way to iTunes this summer, but you can keep up with where you can watch it over on the official website. [Pornhub via Engadget]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

