Parents Rejoice! Sesame Workshop Has Made 110 Sesame Street EBooks Free

Screenshot: Apple Books

If your recent transition to working from home every day was made all the more challenging with a house full of kids not able to go to school, Big Bird and his Sesame Street gang are offering a little relief by making 110 ebooks for kids absolutely free on all the major online book platforms.

Accessing the free titles, which include everything from books teaching kids timely lessons like sitting still to sparking an interest in becoming the President one day, does require access to a mobile device like a smartphone, tablet, or ereader. But the Sesame Workshop has extended this offer to platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play, Barnes & Noble Nook, and even Kobo, with no specified expiration date just yet.

Sesame Workshop has also pledged to regularly update its SesameStreet.org/caring portal with new content designed to help parents dealing with bored or anxious children including ideas for activities to do at home, guides for having virtual playdates, and even tutorials on hygiene and proper handwashing techniques. It might not keep kids distracted for months on end, but every little bit helps.