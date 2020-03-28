Australian Food Rationing In World War II Sure Sounds Familiar

Australia To Begin Tuberculosis Vaccine Trial For Coronavirus

How Australia's Coronavirus Tech Compares With Other Countries

Our Favourite Gadgets To Use When Stuck At Home

A third of the global population is on lockdown, and at least 200 million Americans in 21 states, 47 counties and 14 cities are urged to stay home. So people are left with their own devices—literally—to keep some sanity.

Here at Gizmodo, we asked our staff which gadgets they’re using during shelter-in-place to keep some routine, and sanity, during these grim times. Many were obvious choices (whoever has Animal Crossing: New Horizon out there, send me your Friend Code so I can come for a visit, steal your fruit and dig some holes). And some were quite surprising—my love for my Bodum Coffee Grinder now that my local coffee shop is closed has surprised even me. (I need my caffeine OK!)

A lot revolved around food—everything from a Keurig for a sense of early morning normalcy, to an air fryer, because fatty foods are often a comfort. Yet there were plenty of non-food gadgets. Reporter Ryan Mandelbaum has taken to shooting pics of birds from their window with their Canon 7D and 70-200mm lens, and reporter Victoria Song disappears into her Kindle Paperwhite, while consumer tech editor Caitlin McGarry actually appreciates her Apple Watch Series 5 yelling at her for not being as active as she used to be, and senior consumer tech editor Alex Cranz likes rocking a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the noise of roommates and dogs.

What gadgets are you using to pass the time?

Trending Stories Right Now

clips english tag-geek-out language words

The Longest Word In English Takes At Least 2 Hours To Say

The longest word in English has 189,819 letters and would take you about two hours to mumble through. Seriously. It's the chemical name of Titin (or connectin), a giant protein "that functions as a molecular spring which is responsible for the passive elasticity of muscle." If it's your thing, you can listen to a guy pronounce the whole damn word.
california cdc coronavirus covid-19 health-insurance los-angeles louisiana new-york r-rex-parris teens

Teen Who Died Of Covid-19 Was Denied Treatment Because He Didn't Have Heath Insurance

A 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles County who became the first teen believed to have died from complications with covid-19 in the U.S. was denied treatment at an urgent care clinic because he didn’t have health insurance, according to R. Rex Parris, the mayor of Lancaster, California. Roughly 27.5 million Americans—8.5 per cent of the population—don’t have health insurance based on the latest government figures.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles