OnePlus 8 Set For Global Launch Next Month

Image: 91Mobiles

OnePlus is set to reveal its upcoming OnePlus 8 in the second week of April according to a source close to the company.

The news comes via TechRadar, whose source cites a global unveiling in April. Exactly which other products will make their debut alongside the handset is unknown, and the source was unable to give an idea of the smartphone's specs either.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 5G has reared its head on Geekbench this week, according to Android Headlines, scoring 4,331 in the single-core test, and 12,686 in the multi-core test. The site also confirms that the device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 and is running Android 10.

Specs for the OnePlus 8 reportedly leaked back in February, with news of a 6.55-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate, a triple lens camera setup (48MP, 16MP, and 2MP), a 32MP front-facing holepunch camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and a choice of 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. We're also expecting two other handsets to launch alongside it, with the OnePlus 8 Pro and, for the first time, a 'lite' option, with the OnePlus 8 Lite. Specs for the two smartphones also leaked along with those for the OnePlus 8.

As we await news on its next flagship, OnePlus is playing silly buggers with us once more, after teasing something 'new' that ended up being a 5G snowball machine, that may be as pointless as the piano made of OnePlus 7T Pro phones. But if that's how it wants to fill the time between announcements, who are we to argue? [TechRadar]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.