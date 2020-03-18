On The Plus Side, Maybe George R.R. Martin Will Finish Winds Of Winter Now

George R.R. Martin, seen here after the 2018 Emmys, offered an update on The Winds of Winter. (Photo: Rich Polk, Getty Images for IMDb)

Things are...bad, right? There’s a deadly disease spreading across the planet. The world’s governments and health organisations are struggling to catch up. Most people are isolated to their homes hoping to curb the panic, events are cancelled, and gathering places are almost all closed.

It sounds like the plot to a sci-fi novel but it’s not. It’s our lives. And while it’s obviously difficult to find bright spots in this sudden, scary new world, one may be coming from author George R.R. Martin. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire series became the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones, was famously working on the sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, for the entire duration of the HBO show. The better part of a decade, in other words. Now that the show is over, though, his book still isn’t done—and the delays have long since become a running joke among fans.

And yet, now because of covid-19, Martin is observing a self-quarantine and spending the time, you guessed it, writing.

“I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,” Martin wrote on his blog. “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms…but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

Hey, hey! That’s encouraging news, George! Keep plugging away, stay safe, stay healthy, and maybe bang out two books while you’re at it. We’ll all be waiting.

You can read more about Martin’s current state of mind, including all the precautions he’s personally taking, in his blog post.