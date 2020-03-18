Virgin To Cancel All International Flights And Reduce Domestic Flights By 50%

'Do Not Go Overseas': Government Updates Travel Advice

Samsung's Z-Flip Just Screwed Motorola And Huawei On Price

On The Plus Side, Maybe George R.R. Martin Will Finish Winds Of Winter Now

George R.R. Martin, seen here after the 2018 Emmys, offered an update on The Winds of Winter. (Photo: Rich Polk, Getty Images for IMDb)

Things are...bad, right? There’s a deadly disease spreading across the planet. The world’s governments and health organisations are struggling to catch up. Most people are isolated to their homes hoping to curb the panic, events are cancelled, and gathering places are almost all closed.

It sounds like the plot to a sci-fi novel but it’s not. It’s our lives. And while it’s obviously difficult to find bright spots in this sudden, scary new world, one may be coming from author George R.R. Martin. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire series became the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones, was famously working on the sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter, for the entire duration of the HBO show. The better part of a decade, in other words. Now that the show is over, though, his book still isn’t done—and the delays have long since become a running joke among fans.

And yet, now because of covid-19, Martin is observing a self-quarantine and spending the time, you guessed it, writing.

“I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,” Martin wrote on his blog. “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms…but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

Hey, hey! That’s encouraging news, George! Keep plugging away, stay safe, stay healthy, and maybe bang out two books while you’re at it. We’ll all be waiting.

You can read more about Martin’s current state of mind, including all the precautions he’s personally taking, in his blog post.

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles