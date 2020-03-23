NSW Government Website Crashes After Premier Tells People To Go There

On Monday the New South Wales Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, held a press conference regarding the closure of non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus. During the briefing the Premier referred people to the nsw.gov.au site, which then crashed.

The premier stated that the decision around which businesses would close was based on the advice of health professionals. She also acknowledged that this is only stage one at the more closures or change to business operations may be introduced in the future.

"If health advice suggests we need to add other things onto that list we will," said Berejiklian during the press conference.

The Premier referred people to nsw.gov.au for more information regarding the closures.

"From this morning if anyone wants to make sure and be certain what that means for their business or place of works nsw.gov.au has all that information."

Almost immediately there were reports social media that the site was down, presumably due to the influx of people wanting to see how their businesses or workplaces are currently impacted.

@GladysB told people and businesses to visit NSW gov website for updates on new COVID-19 restrictions, and this is what they’re greeted with. Clear and accessible information is vital and this must be fixed immediately. pic.twitter.com/s48on8EEjB — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) March 22, 2020

The site has since gone back up.

From midday Monday the following venues will be closed across the country:

Casinos

Cinemas

Clubs

Gyms

Indoor sporting venues

Places of worship

Pubs

While restaurants and cafes will remain open the will be restricted to take away and delivery services only.