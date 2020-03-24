Nokia's Parent Company Launches Global Roaming SIM For Travellers At The Worst Possible Time

HMD Global clearly has frequent international travellers in mind with its new data-roaming SIM card. But no one's going to be using it right now.

HMD Connect has just had its beta launch and for €19.95 ($37) you can get a starter kit which comes with one SIM card, and 1GB data. Using the HMD Connect app which you can download from the Play Store, you can control your plan and easily manage your data and SIM cards.

The plan gives you roaming data in 120 countries across 600 networks, with three data package options covering three different zones. Once you have your SIM card, you can take a look at the data plans starting from €9.95 ($18) for 14 days, with €5 ($9) upgrades available. Martin Manniche, founder and CEO of Greenwave Systems who have partnered with HMD Global on the new service, says:

"Our shared vision with HMD Global enables intelligent, affordable cellular connectivity everywhere in the world. Our AXON GlobalNet Platform offers a secure and affordable connection to subscribers around the world. We are excited for the future working with the HMD Global team and look forward to innovating more new services in the future."

If you travel regularly this might be the plan you've been waiting for. At least, when you're allowed to leave the country again. [Android Police]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.