Nokia's First 5G Phone Is Ridiculously Affordable Compared To The Competition

Nokia has revealed its new 5G smartphone - the Nokia 8.3 5G - and it's surprisingly affordable for the specs that it has to offer.

Editor's Note: Local Australian pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.

We first got a peek at what Nokia's new 5G device might look like earlier this month. Then HMD Global revealed that the smartphone would be starring in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die.

With the cancellation of MWC 2020, mobile manufacturers are having to find alternative ways to debut their products, and Nokia opted for a livestream event yesterday, detailing the 8.3 5G, which it's calling it "the world's first truly global 5G smartphone."

HMD Global chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas. pointed out that "not everyone is able to pay over 1,000 Euros ($1,863) for their frst 5G experience," and added that the Nokia 8.3 5G's price is a "fraction of the cost of today's 5G flagships." What is that cost? A very reasonable 599 Euros ($1,116) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. That gets you a smartphone with minimal bezel, and a 6.81" PureDisplay with discreet holepunch camera (24MP) in the upper-left corner. There's also an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option for €649 ($1,208).

It has a circular quad-camera array on the rear made up of a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. It supports 4K video recording, while the Zeiss Cinematic Capture mode allows for video recording in a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device also comes packed with a range of effects that will simulate cinematic effects, like lens flare.

Outside of the camera capabilities, its future-proofed 5G is the biggest feature, with the smartphone covering "the highest number of 5G new radio bands from 600MHz all the way to 3.8GHz, beating even the most expensive competitor flagships launched to date." That encompasses mid and low FDD bands, as well as the new high TDD bands.

Elsewhere in its specs list, the Nokia 8.3 5G houses the Snapdragon 765G chipset, it has a 4,500mAh battery, and will run Android 10 straight out of the box. The Nokia 8.3 5G goes on sale this winter with an exact release date yet to be confirmed. [SlashGear]

