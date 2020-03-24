Netflix's Next Animated Adventure Is All About...Potential Patricide?

Telstra's Mobile Network Is Having Issues [Update]

Three cheers for parental murder! (Image: Netflix, YouTube)

In the time of covid-19, road trip movies are one of the best forms of escapism. But the first trailer for Netflix’s new road trip movie The Willoughbys comes with a surprising twist: These kids may have murdered their parents.

Based on the children’s book by Lois Lowry, The Willoughbys is an animated film about a group of children who’ve largely been abandoned by their selfish parents. Yearning to pull a lifelong Don’t Tell Mum the Babysitter’s Dead, the kids work to get their parents killed during a deadly vacation that they secretly planned through a fake travel agency. What the fuuuuuuuuuuuu—

This isn’t exactly a long-term solution to their problems, and it’s only a matter of time before Child Protective Services—portrayed as an FBI-like watchdog agency—arrive to take the kids and place them in separate foster homes. So, they head out on a magical road trip with their nanny (Maya Rudolph) to escape the fuzz, which includes trips to a candy factory and a high-flying, rainbow-powered adventure through the skies. It’s full of magic and whimsy, but also, you know, these kids tried to kill their parents. Admittedly, said parents seem very shitty, but still!

The Willoughbys was written and directed by Kris Pearn (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2) and also stars Will Forte, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen, and Ricky Gervais. It arrives on Netflix April 22.

The global pandemic has sent the Australian dollar into the toilet, and it hasn't taken long before companies were forced to adjust. Take Nvidia. The company finally launched the latest version of their Shield TV streaming box in Australia last week, and literally days after it went on sale, the price has already soared.
When it rains, it pours. Telstra's mobile network is suffering from "intermittent service" in the Melbourne CBD area, although users have been reporting problems with the Telstra network nationwide.

