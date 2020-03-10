Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Elon Musk Has A Dig At iPhone

Finally, A Wear OS Smartwatch I Don't Absolutely Hate

Netflix's Lost In Space Has Been Renewed For One Final Season

The Robinsons and crew examine the dangers outside. (Photo: Netflix)

It looks like the danger to Will Robinson will be over before too long. Netflix has announced it’s renewed Lost in Space for a third and final season, seeing the Robinson family’s long and tiresome journey to Alpha Centauri come to an end.

According to a press release, Lost in Space will return for one more season sometime in 2021. The series, which stars Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Parker Posey, and others, is an updated take on the classic 1960s sci-fi series about a family, a robot, and a scheming doctor. Last season ended on a surprising note that opened things up for a lot more adventure and drama, but showrunner Zack Estrin says it makes sense to end things next season...considering how he’d envisioned the original series.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end,” Estrin said. “It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode—if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and the Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken.”

Netflix also announced that it’s entered into a multi-year deal with Estrin to produce more shows for the streaming network, meaning Lost in Space isn’t the last time we’ll see him around. “So while this last chapter of Lost in Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix,” he added, “and for all the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Hopefully, his future shows include alien robots too. Lost in Space returns in 2021.

Trending Stories Right Now

engineering gemera jalopnik koenigsegg koenigsegg-gemera tech

A Detailed Look At The Koenigsegg Gemera's Mind-Blowing Engineering

The Koenigsegg Gemera’s name is a concatenation of the Swedish word “ge,” which means “give,” and “mera,” which means “more.” Specifically, the car is giving the world more ridiculously nerdy tech, as I learned through correspondence with the founder, Christian von Koenigsegg, and other Koenigsegg engineers. Here’s a look at the engineering behind the newly-debuted, 1,700 horsepower, four-seater Koenigsegg Gemera.

How Coronavirus Is Tested In Australia

With the number of confirmed coronavirus infections steadily rising in the country's major cities, it's likely more and more Australians with suspected symptoms will head in to get tested. In order to better understand how the process works, we asked the Department of Health what happens when you're required to test.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles