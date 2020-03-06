Motorola's Moto G8 Will Hit Australia Within Weeks

Image: Motorola

Motorola is the latest company to start revealing its phones that we would have otherwise seen at MWC 2020 in the form of the Motorola Moto G8, and we won't have to wait too long to grab one, either.

Outside of the already-delayed-in-Australia Motorola Moto RAZR, Motorola's constituency for its phones is in the affordable and budget spaces, with a wide range of low-cost devices jostling for attention.

Announced overnight, and first launching in Brazil – Motorola phones have huge market share in South America – the Motorola Moto G8's essential specs recipe would appear to mirror that kind of thinking.

It's a 6.4 inch screened phone with a holepunch style camera at the front, running on the decidedly mid-range (but still perfectly workable) Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor matched up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That's a nice big display in a mid-range display, although Motorola's clearly keeping costs under control by only throwing a 720p-capable display into play.

Instead, Motorola's primarily pushing it as a camera-centric phone.

That front holepunch camera houses an 8MP selfie shooter, while at the back there's a trio of lenses to pick from. There's a primary 16MP sensor, alongside a secondary 2MP macro lens and an 8MP 119 degree ultrawide lens to pick from, which means it's picking up a little here and there from other recent Motorola phones such as the Motorola One Macro.

On the battery front, Motorola's packing in a 4,000mAh power pack, which is decent in the mid-range, although still dwarfed by Motorola's own "Power" phones of recent times.

In terms of availability, Motorola's blog notes it's available in Brazil today if you happen to be passing through, but that, "it will roll out over the coming weeks in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia."

We've reached out to Motorola Australia for more concrete timing and pricing details around the Motorola Moto G8. The existing Motorola Moto G8 Plus costs $449 currently, so it would presumably be cheaper.

[Motorola]