More Details On Aquaman 2 And DC's Mysterious Trench Spinoff

Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick teases a wild take for The Conjuring 3. Get a new look at Wonder Woman 1984, and Black Widow’s Taskmaster. There are more rumours about the directors behind The Mandalorian’s second season. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead and Stargirl. To me, my spoilers!

Aquaman 2

Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick revealed he’s been reading Silver Age Black Manta comics for inspiration writing Aquaman 2.

Hmm... Good question. We're not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we're going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

The Trench

Johnson-McGoldrick also revealed the upcoming Trench spinoff movie (yeah, remember that bizarro announcement?) is set chronologically between the first and second Aquaman films.

Theoretically, it takes place between 1 and 2. But some pieces of this is still being worked out. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

The Conjuring 3

In the same Twitter Q&A, Johnson-McGoldrick intriguingly described The Conjuring 3 as “a completely different movie than the first two” that expands “beyond the ‘haunted house’ formula.”

I was not extensively involved in "Malignant" — all I can say is that you should see it as soon as you have a chance. C3 is a completely different movie than the first two. The franchise is expanding beyond the "haunted house" formula. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

Black Widow

A new promotional image of Taskmaster has surfaced.

Here's a new promo image of Taskmaster full look!#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/xccCs37yFi — MCU Source (@MCU_Source) March 21, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

Collider also has half-a-dozen new images from Wonder Woman 1984.

Exorcism at 60,000 Feet

A contagion of evil itself spreads amongst the passengers of a transatlantic airline in the trailer for Exorcism at 60,000 Feet, starring Lance Henriksen, Bai Ling, Adrienna Barbeau, and Bill Moseley.

Girls Just Wanna Have Blood

Meanwhile, a quartet of vampires hit the clubs in the trailer for “Girls Just Wanna Have Blood.”

Light as a Feather

Hulu has cancelled the supernatural teen drama series Light as a Feather after two seasons. [Spoiler TV]

Star Trek: Discovery

Amidst covid-19 concerns, Star Trek: Discovery’s post-production team is working from home. This may temporarily delay season three, according to Wilson Cruz on Twitter.

I didn’t see @albinokid’s comment this morning on #InstagramLive... but see for yourself in regards to #startrekdiscovery season 3. It’s coming, but it may be a little longer than we thought... It’s coming though! https://t.co/Ne5srvUogd — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) March 18, 2020

The Mandalorian

HN Entertainment reports Robert Rodriguez will indeed direct an episode of The Mandalorian’s second season.

Stargirl

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first three episodes of Stargirl.

Stargirl In the series premiere episode, Courtney’s seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (series star AMY SMART), stepfather Pat Dugan (series star LUKE WILSON) and stepbrother Mike (series star TRAE ROMANO), and she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harbouring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of Super Heroes Guest stars in Stargirl Episode 1 include Henry Thomas as Charles McNider/Dr. Mid-Nite, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton/Starman, Eric Goins as Steve Sharpe, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence ‘Crusher’ Crock, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks, Hina Khan as Principal Anaya Bowin, Joe Knezevich as William Zarick, Mark Ashworth as Janitor Justin, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler/Hourman, and Brian Stapf as Ted Grant.

S.T.R.I.P.E. After Courtney has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe. Guest stars in “S.T.R.I.P.E.” include Neil Hopkins as Lawrence ‘Crusher’ Crock, Hina Khan as Principal Anaya Bowin, Eric Goins as Steve Sharpe, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks, and Joe Knezevich as William Zarick.

Icicle After a dangerous run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan Mahkent (series star NEIL JACKSON). Guest stars in “Icicle” include Joe Knezevich as William Zarick, Eric Goins as Steve Sharpe, and Mark Ashworth as Janitor Justin. Michael Nankin directed the episode which was written by Colleen McGuinness.

The Walking Dead

Comic Book also has synopses for the final three episodes of The Walking Dead’s tenth season.

Look at the Flowers Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie.

The Tower The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene’s group meets Princess.

A Certain Doom Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

Meanwhile, Beta has her head placed on a pike in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Look at the Flowers.”

Siren

Ryn enjoys motherhood in Spoiler TV’s synopses for “Life and Death,” “Mummy and Me,” and “The Island.”

Episode #3004 – “Life and Death” Ben and Maddie help Ryn guide her surrogate though a life-threatening delivery. Helen and Xander deliver a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch. Xander faces danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.

Episode #3005 – “Mummy and Me” Ryn returns to land to explore human motherhood. Maddie and Robb come across a gruesome discovery. Ben experiences mysterious side effects and Ted confronts Helen.

Episode #3006 – “The Island” Ryn discovers a refuge of injured mermaids that escaped Tia’s violent takeover. Ben and Xander get caught in a battle with Tia’s troops. Maddie feeds Robb half-truths to secure his discretion. Ted explores his family lineage.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Santa Muerte is invoked in the synopsis for the April 27 premiere episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Los Angeles, 1938. LAPD detective Tiago Vega and his partner, Lewis Michener, investigate a murder. While at City Hall, Tiago’s activist brother Raul Vega battles with the fiery Councilman Charlton Townsend over the construction of California’s first freeway. Meanwhile, Peter Craft, the head of the German-American Bun, meets Elsa, the mysterious mother of one of his patients. Sensing danger, Tiago’s mother Maria pleads with Santa Muerte to protect her family as the rising tensions in the city threaten to explode. Series premiere

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom

The symbiote escapes in the synopsis for “Web of Venom,” the season three premiere of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Web of Venom When Spider-Man and Max Modell experiment on a sample of Venom symbiote, it escapes and unleashes a weapon of unknown purpose.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Raelle connects with Scylla in the synopsis for “Up is Down,” the April 23 episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

Abigail has to come to terms with her vulnerability in the aftermath of a horrific event. Tally struggles with being supportive while also keeping a secret from her unit. Raelle takes extreme measures to connect with Scylla.

Amazing Stories

Spoiler TV has photos from “Signs of Life,” the fourth episode of Amazing Stories starring Josh Holloway. More at the link.

Outlander

Finally, the American Revolution begins in the trailer for “The Ballad of Roger Mac,” next week’s episode of Outlander.