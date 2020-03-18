Marvel's Black Widow Is The Latest Victim Of Coronavirus

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow. (Image: Marvel)

The heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can defeat any villain, but they’ve finally met their match: COVID-19.

After delaying all its theatrical films coming out through May last week, Disney just announced it would also delay the May 1 release of Marvel’s Black Widow. No new release date is set as the company, along with the world, waits and sees how the spread of covid-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, plays out.

This story is developing...