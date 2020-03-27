Mad Max's George Miller Met With A New Mutants Star For His Furiosa Spin-Off

How Australia's Coronavirus Tech Compares With Other Countries

Furiosa may be riding again. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

For anyone in the market for some good news: It sounds like a Furiosa movie may be happening.

Variety published a story about how the covid-19 pandemic has impacted many films that were either in production or about to go into production and, at the end, dropped in this delicious morsel:

Development slates at the studios are also in flux. Most executives don’t expect things to get back to normal for several weeks, though a few are taking video and phone meetings as they try to game out films they hope to greenlight in the next 12 months. Director George Miller, for instance, has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his “Furiousa” spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to coronavirus — those auditions have taken place via Skype.

Last we heard from Miller, he was pretty confident that a movie based on Charlize Theron’s character would happen, but nothing was set in stone. If he’s meeting actors though and has a potential window to start filming, it seems likely things have progressed well beyond that. And Anya Taylor-Joy, who broke out in The Witch and has since starred in Split, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and the upcoming (maybe) New Mutants, would be a worthy addition to any cast.

io9 reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and or clarification on this but had not heard back as of publication. We’ll update this post if/when that happens.

Of course, it’s also important to remember that even if Miller is meeting actors for the project and thinks he may film next year, there’s no guarantee that happens or that timeline works out. Everything about Hollywood is currently in flux for the foreseeable future due to covid-19. But it sure sounds like, in the next few years, there’s a very good chance Furiosa will ride again.

The Longest Word In English Takes At Least 2 Hours To Say

The longest word in English has 189,819 letters and would take you about two hours to mumble through. Seriously. It's the chemical name of Titin (or connectin), a giant protein "that functions as a molecular spring which is responsible for the passive elasticity of muscle." If it's your thing, you can listen to a guy pronounce the whole damn word.
au australia coronavirus zoo

Melbourne Zoos Are Now Live Streaming Adorable Animals

If the social isolation and the threat of a global pandemic is getting you down, some Victorian zoos are here to brighten your day. Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo are now live streaming some of their adorable furry friends so you can happy-cry from the comfort of your couch.

