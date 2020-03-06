Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Oh, you sneaky trickster god, you. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Bermuda

Scott Derrickson is currently attached to direct Skydance’s upcoming Bermuda Triangle movie. Though nothing is confirmed, Variety reports Chris Evans is “circling the lead role.”

Dredd II

During a recent panel at C2E2, Karl Urban reiterated he’s very interested in making a sequel to 2012's Dredd.

Listen, I would love to make it, I’m on the record saying that a bunch of times. I don’t know if that’s gonna happen. I think that the guys that own the rights to Dredd, Rebellion, I think they’re developing something called ‘Mega-City One’ and it would just be great to see more Dredd, whether it’s with me or not, it doesn’t matter. I’m a fan of Dredd and there’s so many great stories there. I’d love to see them. And I have no doubt that, someday, someone will make it. It’s just a matter of time.

The New Mutants

The New Mutants has been officially rated PG-13 by the MPAA (about equivalent to M or MA15+) for “violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material.”

It's coming. For reals this time. Fox's THE NEW MUTANTS has been rated PG-13: violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material...all involving people that were teens when this was filmed, but are now adults. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) March 4, 2020

A Quiet Place Part II

Bloody-Disgusting has the IMAX poster.

Cruel Peter

When an earthquake disinters his corpse, the spirit of a sociopathic child possesses an archeologist’s daughter in the trailer for Cruel Peter.

Loki

New photos of Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino on the set of Loki have surfaced—with Di Martino in a costume that looks awfully similar to Loki’s Asgardian garb, suggesting the series might deliver on the “Lady Loki” premise from the comics, in which Loki—as his Nordic folklore counterpart can—occasionally changes his form, ageing himself up, down, or sometimes taking on the form of a woman, as he perhaps most famously did recently in the 2008 run of Thor.

Lucifer

TV Line reports Tom Ellis has extended his contract for a potential sixth season of Lucifer should Netflix decide to move forward.

Ghosts

iZombie’s Rose McIver will play the lead in Ghosts, a new CBS comedy pilot in which a freelance journalist “moves into a beautiful country house with her sous-chef husband Ryan, only to discover the house is still inhabited by many of its dead former residents.” McIver will play Sam, “a great listener and good person” who “strives to help the ghosts even as they drive her a little crazy with their constant clamoring for attention.” [TV Line]

Stargirl

Stargirl will premiere May 12 on DC Universe before its broadcast TV debut the following day on the CW on May 13.

The 100

The final season of The 100 premieres May 21 on the CW. [Spoiler TV]

Devs

TV Line has a brief synopsis for the sixth episode of Devs. The Alex Garland series premieres today.

Lily and Jamie visit Forest looking for answers, and Katie reveals to Lily the true nature of the Devs system. Written and directed by Alex Garland.

Riverdale

A resurrected Jughead invites the Riverdale kids to solve a locked room mystery in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Nancy Drew

Finally, Nancy Drew finally gets to the bottom of Lucy’s murder—at a devastating personal cost—in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Haunting of Nancy Drew.”