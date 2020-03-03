Lego's Latest Creator Expert Car Is A Dinky Fiat 500

We can't get enough of the beautiful vehicles being immortalised in Lego as part of the Creator Expert series, and now we've got a new one to add to our collection.

Admittedly, it has a slightly different vibe to the previous choices – like the VW Camper Van and Ford Mustang – but it's adorable and we need it.

This is the Lego Creator Expert Fiat 500.

The 960-piece set retails for $139.99 and includes a working sunroof, boot and hood.

To celebrate the launch, Lego created a lifesize version of the car out of 189,032 Lego bricks in Fiat's hometown of Turin in Italy. It took more than 800 hours, weighs 400 kilograms and includes a real Fiat 500 steering wheel:

The mini model is based on the Fiat 500F Legend from the late sixties and includes a suitcase, spare tyre, luggage rack and a little easel with a palette and painting of the car outside the Colosseum in Rome. Aww.

Lego Designer Pierre Normandin explains the thinking behind the kit:

"The Fiat 500 is a global automotive icon – having first launched in 1957 and still a timeless classic. To see it celebrated in the beautiful city of Turin with this incredible new Creator Expert set and such an epic life-size build is testament to how beloved this car is."

Normandin also appears in the video showing off the kit:

Cristiano Fiorio, Head of Brand Marketing Communication at Fiat EMEA adds:

"Throughout its illustrious history, the Fiat 500 has surpassed its original material manifestation to take its place in the collective unconscious, becoming an international icon. This is also demonstrated by its recent exposure at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. We know well that the LEGO Group handpicks iconic products, and that the Fiat 500 is not only a car but an artistic and cultural phenomenon with strong symbolic value, as well as a joyous and colorful expression of the Italian spirit around the world."

The finished car measures about 11cm high, 24cm long and 11cm wide, and is available from today.

