Leaked Apple Product Listings Suggest Refreshed iPad Pros Are Coming Soon

Photo: Alex Cranz, Gizmodo

The iPad Pro hasn’t gotten a major update since October of 2018, which means they’re overdue for a refresh. And if a recent spate of product listings are any indication, there’s a good chance that revamped iPad Pros could arrive quite soon.

Just yesterday, multiple outlets noticed that Apple had filed a listing for an unreleased iPad model A2229 in the Eurasian Economic Commission, something Apple typically does a few months or weeks before releasing a new product. And then earlier today, iPhone in Canada via Chinese website Feng discovered Apple’s own Chinese website mentioning iPad model A2229 alongside three other new iPad models.

And by cross-referencing these iPad listings with ID numbers from the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT), it appears Apple is preparing to release a total of four new iPad Pros split between new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with both available as wi-fi only versions or with built-in cellular connectivity.

While these listings don’t mention any new specs or features that Apple is planning on including, based on previous rumours and forecasts by longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we’re probably looking at iPad Pros that will sport a triple rear camera module similar to what Apple uses on the iPhone 11 Pro and potentially even an additional time-of-flight camera that iPad owners could use more accurately gauge the size, shape, and distance of nearby objects.

There’s also a chance that these new iPad Pros could feature mini-LED displays with brighter colours and better contrast, which are a feature Kuo claims Apple will introduce on new iPads and iMacs before the end of the year. However, as we’re only a little more than three months into 2020, it may be a little too early for Apple’s mini-LED tech to make an appearance just yet.

Either way, for anyone who’s been thinking about buying a new iPad Pro, you might want to sit tight for the next few weeks until Apple gets around to officially announcing the next-generation of its iPad Pro line.