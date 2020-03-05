No Time To Die Has Been Delayed Due To The Coronavirus

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

James Bond speeds through Italy in No Time to Die. (Photo: Nicola Dove, 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM)

The coronavirus has struck Hollywood and a very special agent.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.” So read the tweet from the official 007 Twitter account announcing the delay of the latest James Bond adventure Wednesday morning.

“The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the U.S. launch on November 25, 2020,” read a second tweet.

While the tweet doesn’t specifically say it, “evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace” clearly refers to the spread of the coronavirus and how it’s impacting people visiting movie theatres and so much more.

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film, was scheduled to come out April 10 and the promotional schedule was already in full swing. Junkets were planned, tickets were literally already on sale, etc. But with fears over how the continual spread of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, will impact not just filmgoers, but everyone across the globe, the powers that be felt the film would be better served by a winter release.

Though coronavirus had already impacted the release of some films in China, as well as multiple pop culture events, No Time to Die is the first film impacted in the United States. There’s probably a good chance it won’t be the last, either.

Editor's Note: A new Australian release was not confirmed in the announcement.

