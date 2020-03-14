Elon Musk Tells Employees Car Crashes Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus

Apple Closes All Stores Worldwide Until March 28, Except In China

NBN's New 100 / 20 Plans Explained

It's Real Now: All Wienermobile Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

It’s official, everybody: civilisation is on hold. The COVID-19 virus has won, since it has forced the most important human cultural institution, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, to cease operations. For most of humanity, our best bet now is to place ourselves into comas until all this shit blows over. We’ll have a few volunteers checking on things, ready to wake us up when conditions are better, and keeping the Wienermobile fleet carefully maintained.

Here was the official notice from the Wienermobile’s twitter account:

Incredibly, it seems that the great Hot Dog Highway will be empty and forlorn. Whatever we do now, in this half-life sans Wienermobile, hardly matters. Until the Wienermobile is back on the road, spreading its message of hope, courage, and tube-shaped meats encased in a yeasty bread-folder, we’re all just killing time.

Sure, lots of events and gatherings and conventions have been cancelled by this cruel lipid-coated ball of RNA, but grounding the Wienermobile is something different. This is the moment that history will look back on and know that this is when shit became real.

May the Great Frankfurter have mercy on us all.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus covid-19 donald-trump president-trump

Google Scrambles To Make The White House Seem Competent

Google has announced that it’s partnering with the White House to create a national U.S. coronavirus website, which is totally related to whatever the hell the U.S. administration was talking about at Saturday's press conference. There, President Donald Trump vastly oversold and misattributed an upcoming, supposedly Google-run project to build a “nationwide” U.S. coronavirus screening site to direct people to nearby “drive through” testing depending on their symptoms.
au coronavirus elon-musk feature jalopbik tesla

Elon Musk Tells Employees Car Crashes Are More Dangerous Than Coronavirus

Elon Musk has sent an email to SpaceX employees saying they have a higher risk of dying in a car crash than from COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles