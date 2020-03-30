All The New iOS 13.4 Features (And Why You Shouldn't Update Yet)

Apple's iOS 13.4 is out of beta, which means there's some new features available for iPhone users. But before you get too excited, you might want to consider holding off until some bugs have been fixed.

iOS 13.4 new features

Some of the notable new features include iCloud sharing (which means you can finally share iCloud Drive files with other people), a new Mail toolbar which makes it easier to not accidentally emails and a new shortcut for Shazam if you often find yourself wanting to know what that banger on the office playlist is.

While the 13.4 developer beta mentioned a CarKey API that would allow an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start compatible cars, this hasn't been pushed out in the official update.

This will likely show up in a future update.

Here's all the key new features:

iCloud folder sharing

New mail toolbar

9 new Memoji stickers

Third party navigation controls for CarPlay

Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services

Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS

Encrypted email response to encrypted emails if S/MIME has been configured

Predictive typing in Arabic

New iPad OS features

New iPad keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app

New option to remap hardware keys on iPad

Additional Magic Mouse & Magic Keyboard support for extra devices

Multi-touch gestures for Magic Keyboard & Magic Trackpad 2

New tvOS features

The only tvOS feature we know about so far is universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS. This means purchases can now be sold and discounted as bundle and allows for cross platform availability.

iOS 14.3 Bugs

The new update has also brought some bugs with it. So you might want to consider holding off hitting the update button until they've been addressed.

Unfortunately, the most significant one also applies to iOS 13.3.1. This bug allows data to be accessed even if the device has a VPN on. According to Forbes, Apple has been aware of this since December and there is no timeline on when the issue will be fixed.

One issue that has already been fixed involved Safari users being unable to type the '+' sign, which is an issue if you're searching from something like Disney+.

Here are some of the other bugs that have been found:

Bluetooth disconnections

Third-party iPad keyboard issues

Virtual keyboard issues

Assistive touch issues

Hotspot failures

Dual-SIM devices only displaying one ISP

Control Centre display issues

iOS 13.4 compatibility

Anyone who has the previous iOS 13 or iPad 13 operating systems can get the latest patches. This means anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as select iPad and iPod Touch devices. Here's the full list.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to update iOS 13.4?

You can do this through an over the air update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.