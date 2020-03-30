All The New iOS 13.4 Features (And Why You Shouldn't Update Yet)

Apple's iOS 13.4 is out of beta, which means there's some new features available for iPhone users. But before you get too excited, you might want to consider holding off until some bugs have been fixed.
iOS 13.4 new features
Some of the notable new features include iCloud sharing (which means you can finally share iCloud Drive files with other people), a new Mail toolbar which makes it easier to not accidentally emails and a new shortcut for Shazam if you often find yourself wanting to know what that banger on the office playlist is.
While the 13.4 developer beta mentioned a CarKey API that would allow an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start compatible cars, this hasn't been pushed out in the official update.
This will likely show up in a future update.
Here's all the key new features:
- iCloud folder sharing
- New mail toolbar
- 9 new Memoji stickers
- Third party navigation controls for CarPlay
- Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services
- Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS
- Encrypted email response to encrypted emails if S/MIME has been configured
- Predictive typing in Arabic
New iPad OS features
- iCloud folder sharing
- New mail toolbar
- 9 new Memoji stickers
- Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services
- Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS
- New iPad keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app
- New option to remap hardware keys on iPad
- Additional Magic Mouse & Magic Keyboard support for extra devices
- Multi-touch gestures for Magic Keyboard & Magic Trackpad 2
- Predictive typing in Arabic
New tvOS features
The only tvOS feature we know about so far is universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS. This means purchases can now be sold and discounted as bundle and allows for cross platform availability.
iOS 14.3 Bugs
The new update has also brought some bugs with it. So you might want to consider holding off hitting the update button until they've been addressed.
Unfortunately, the most significant one also applies to iOS 13.3.1. This bug allows data to be accessed even if the device has a VPN on. According to Forbes, Apple has been aware of this since December and there is no timeline on when the issue will be fixed.
One issue that has already been fixed involved Safari users being unable to type the '+' sign, which is an issue if you're searching from something like Disney+.
Here are some of the other bugs that have been found:
- Bluetooth disconnections
- Third-party iPad keyboard issues
- Virtual keyboard issues
- Assistive touch issues
- Hotspot failures
- Dual-SIM devices only displaying one ISP
- Control Centre display issues
iOS 13.4 compatibility
Anyone who has the previous iOS 13 or iPad 13 operating systems can get the latest patches. This means anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as select iPad and iPod Touch devices. Here's the full list.
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
How to update iOS 13.4?
You can do this through an over the air update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.