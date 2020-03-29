Into The Night Is An Upcoming Netflix Series About The Sun's Final Revenge

It’s not a subtle premise. (Image: Netflix)

As Charles Montgomery Burns once explained it, the sun is the greatest enemy of the modern man. Giver of heat, but tyrant of time and, frankly, a real pain to people wanting to run power companies. All that free light! Please. But, finally, the sun is going to have its vengeance for mankind’s impetuous ire. That vengeance is Into the Night.

An upcoming Netflix series hailing out of Belgium, Into the Night is the story of a world where the sun, uh, becomes super deadly for some reason. The short teaser, recently released by Netflix, doesn’t fill in all the details. But a big solar event is happening, and the sun has gone from “warm” to “hot” to “oh god oh god I’m going to die.”

This means, for survival, there’s only one option: outrun the sunrise. Which is such a ridiculous premise I am absolutely 100% on board. Inspired by (but decidedly not based on) a novel by Polish author Jacek Dukaj, it’s the story of people on a plane trying to outfly doom and show the sun exactly where it can stick it.

Written and created by Narcos producer Jason George, Into the Night is coming to Netflix sometime this year.