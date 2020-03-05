Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Instead Of Paying For Political Ads, Bloomberg Should Have Bought Me 200 Million McNuggets

Photo: Getty

Well folks, it’s finally happened. Everyone’s favourite former mayor Michael Bloomberg has officially dropped out of the race for the 2020 presidency, following a cringeworthy turnout among supporters during Super Tuesday, during which he nabbed only one win, in the American Samoa caucus.

But before leaving, the dude left a serious mark on the public. Between TV, radio, and internet ads, Bloomberg spent a solid $US558 ($843) million, burying every other democratic candidate in the process. When it comes to internet ads, Bloomberg used part of that money to smack his name at the top of every Google search page, drive bizarre Instagram sponcon, and ignite more than a few think pieces debating just how unhealthy this man’s spending habits are (very).

Thinking about the roughly $US119 ($180) million he tanked across Google and Facebook’s respective multibillion-dollar properties over the course of a campaign that ultimately went nowhere is a bit depressing—you can’t help but think where that money would have been better spent. Off the top of my head, he could’ve invested in the affordable housing that his administration gutted, or offered therapy for the employees he harassed. He could’ve bought lunch for the journalists that are inevitably stuck at their desks whole covering this shitshow of a campaign in the first place.

As a reporter who follows the financials of big tech pretty closely, I’m typically tallying up figures from companies with revenues in the millions and billions, which is enough to depress anyone who isn’t, well, Michael Bloomberg. To keep myself from shooting myself in the face, I eventually came up with the “McNugget Score,” or the number of McDonald’s chicken nuggets a given CEO (or presidential candidate) can afford. Looking at New York City prices, you can get ten nuggets for $US5.51 ($8), which puts each nug at about 55 cents ($0.83).

Instead of lining the (already well-lined) pockets of Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, Bloomberg could have bought the entire Gizmodo office more than 200 million nuggets, which is either a dream come true or a hellish nightmare, depending on your digestional constitution. Here’s the specs:

  • With the $US55,783,300 ($84,319,470) spent advertising on Google, he could’ve bought us roughly 101 million nuggets.

  • With the $US63,043,938 ($95,294,317) spent on Facebook, he could’ve bought us roughly 114 million nuggets (plus three-fourths of an additional nugget).

  • Tallying up both totals, for the $US118.83 ($180) million Bloomberg wasted on the big tech platforms, he could’ve bought the Gizmodo office 216 million nuggets, which can probably be considered a lifetime supply of nuggets for every staffer.

Just to be clear: we’re not advocating for anyone here to eat nothing but nuggets—it’s something that will probably land you in the hospital sooner rather than later. So I guess it’s a bit of a tossup about what’s the worse investment: pointlessly pouring money into tech companies that fuel genocide abroad and spread misinformation at home? Or making me the happiest (albeit most unhealthy) journalist alive?

Trending Stories Right Now

a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles