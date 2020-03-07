How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

The Platform asks how far you would go to stay alive in a system designed to keep you in your place. (Image: Netflix, YouTube)

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, The Platform takes place inside a vertical prison system where everyone has to share food from a single platform that lowers one floor at a time. Each inmate is assigned a floor—there are at least 200—with folks at the top getting first pick before sending the scraps further down. The lower you are on the ladder, the more likely it is that you will starve. As hunger and desperation continue to manifest in horrendous ways, one man tries to change the system. But it may not be enough.

The film looks to be a social allegory for classism and capitalism, particularly of theories like trickle-down economics. Proponents of these theories believe that what’s good for the rich is good for society in general, because eventually the surplus of benefits will “trickle down” to everyone else. However, as we see in this dark, unsettling dystopia, all it means is that a vast majority of people will suffer at the hands of the few who reap the greatest rewards.

The Platform debuts on Netflix March 20.

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles