I'm Happy To Report That There Is A 'Lamborghini Wave'

Just hangin’ with my new friend. (Photo: Andrew P Collins)

I spent a few days buzzing around Los Angeles in a borrowed Aventador SVJ and learned, among other things, that other Lamborghini drivers were more likely to seem like actual car enthusiasts than conceited gasbags. To be honest, this brought me a lot of joy!

(Full Disclosure: Lamborghini’s PR outfit very kindly offered me an Aventador SVJ loaner for a weekend. And, I mean, I’m not physically capable of turning down an offer like that.)

There are two reactions you get when you’re driving around in a Lamborghini: Some version of “whoa, cool” or “what a dick.” I don’t need to explain this to anyone reading this.

What I found cool was that when I was in the $US670,000 ($1,032,623)-spec’d SVJ, essentially the current King Lambo, other people in Lamborghinis were pretty much just as excited to see it as tween boys on the footpath were. (And they were. Very excited.)

Photo: Andrew P Collins

Where I live is Beverly Hills adjacent... adjacent. I didn’t have to go too far to find Lamborghini territory. In fact, all weekend, I was not able to take the Aventador out without passing at least one other Aventador. Naturally, I waved to my brethren, and they all waved back! People in an Urus stopped me to ask about the specifications and what it was like to drive. Someone exiting a Huracan on Rodeo gave me a big salute. A guy in an almost-as-decked-out Aventador SV cracked up when he pulled up next to me at a stoplight. (That was in fact pretty funny. Come on. An SV and an SVJ randomly stuck in traffic together? There’s too much money in this town.)

I always try to get the attention of others in similar high-end cars when I’m lucky enough to borrow one and have not had nearly as much luck making friends in traffic with any McLaren, Aston Martin, Jaguar... I think that’s most of the elite hardware I’ve gotten my greasy paws on recently.

I’ll review the SVJ more completely soon, but for now, I’m just excited to report that it garnished appropriate reverence from the owners of other Lamborghinis.

Lamborghini people – they’re just like us!