Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Huawei In Hot Water After Leaked Documents Suggest It Violated Trade Sanctions

huawei trade sanctionsImage: Getty Images

Things aren't looking good for Huawei after denying US allegations of shifty business only for internal documents to reveal that the company was involved in sending prohibited US computer equipment to Iran.

Reuters has reviewed two Huawei packing lists from December 2010 and an additional document from two months later that provide evidence of trade sanction violations that the US has been accusing Huawei of. The country has already tried to discourage its allies from doing business with the privately-owned Chinese tech company, but has been largely ignored due to a lack of evidence.

Currently, Huawei is embroiled in a criminal case in which the US is alleging that Huawei violated trade sanctions on Iran, while Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder, Meng Wanzhou, is facing charges for bank fraud, and other allegations carried out in order to bypass the sanctions.

Huawei has always maintained its innocence, but these documents might make that that a tad harder. A second Chinese company, which is state-owned was also involved in obtaining the hardware for Iran, and has a longstanding relationship with Huawei. It seems that Panda International may have been a go-between allowing Huawei to ship goods into Iran and Syria. So things are definitely not looking rosy for Huawei right now. spokesperson from the company has said:

"Due to ongoing legal proceedings, it is not appropriate for Huawei to comment at this time. Huawei is committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we operate, including all export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, U.S., and EU." [Reuters via Engadget]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles