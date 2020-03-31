How To Watch Killing Eve Season Three When It Hits Australia

Image: BBC America

Watching good television is a way for many of us to unwind and forget the mess that's brewing outside. Thankfully for us Australians, some Very Good television is being fast-tracked from the U.S. and landing on our screens within weeks. It's none other than Killing Eve's third season - which is being released early.

Killing Eve made a splash on our screens when the sharp, witty Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — haute fashionista and hitwoman extraordinaire — and by-the-books intelligence officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) conjured up a strange fascination and attraction for one another.

And so began an exhilarating game of cat and mouse between the two with plenty of deadly outfits from Villanelle and nail-biting near-misses by Eve.

The season two finale left us on a cliffhanger after 16 episodes of tension building came to a halt and the two needed to make a decision — join forces, whatever that may look like, or end it for good.

With season three now mere weeks away, we'll finally see what the consequences of that decision will look like. Yes, I'm being vague but I desperately don't want to spoil it for anyone who still needs to catch up.

How to watch Killing Eve season three when it lands in Australia

Now to the important part: where to watch the third season when it drops in Australia.

The first episode of Killing Eve's season three will be available on ABC's iView at midday on April 13. Each episode will then be made available weekly.

If you're not caught up, all of season one is available on Stan while season two can still be caught on iView.

If you binge through that too quickly, which is very possible, give some alien-hunting and government conspiracies a go to tide you over.