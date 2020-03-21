Government Is Asking 'Streaming And Gaming Platforms' Limit Bitrate

Shaun Of The Dead Gets A Coronavirus Update Thanks To Simon Pegg And Nick Frost

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review: The Best New High-End Android Phone

Harley Quinn's First Season 2 Trailers Introduces Catwoman And A Budding Romance

Catwoman letting a foe know she’s not had her morning coffee yet. (Image: DC Universe)

One of the most curious things about DC Universe’s Harley Quinn ended up being what was conspicuously missing from the series in its first season—like Sanaa Lathan’s Catwoman and Harley and Ivy’s romance. We all knew were going to show up sooner or later and the new season two trailers make clear that the creative team didn’t forget those details, they were just saving them for the next chapter.

Now that Harley (Kaley Cuoco) has finally broken free of the Joker’s hold and she and her crew have taken out the League of Supervillains, her next important order of business is going to be continuing to establish her reputation as the biggest bad working out of Gotham. But just because Batman’s other rogues have been bested by Harley doesn’t mean they’re down and out for the count.

The trailers give us our first look at Catwoman doing what she does best (mopping the floor with people), and teases that Harley and Ivy (Lake Bell) are finally going to realise that they might be better suited as more-than-friends. We also get our first look at Mr. Freeze, played by the one and only Alfred Molina.

Villain-heavy as the new trailers are, they don’t provide much in the way of information about which classic DC heroes might make guest appearances in season two, and given how much scene-stealing the Trinity did in season one, that’s probably a secret worth keeping for the time being.

Harley Quinn returns to bless us with new content April 15.

Trending Stories Right Now

au coronavirus feature nbn nbn-co netflix streaming

Government Is Asking 'Streaming And Gaming Platforms' Limit Bitrate

With ISPs and streaming services beset with a higher load thanks to millions of Australians either unemployed, in self-isolation or working from home, services are under a lot of stress right now. So the Communications Minister reportedly has a great idea: send less data.
coronavirus jalopnik poland truck-yeah

The Polish Army Appears To Be Attempting To Commandeer Citizens' Trucks

This pandemic that, for some reason, the world decided to host, is affecting all sorts of systems and institutions in often unexpected ways. One of those unexpected ways is how it appears to be affecting the Polish Army, which seems to have sent out letters to owners of trucks, 4x4s, and other “high-mobility vehicles” demanding that those vehicles be delivered to the nearest army barracks, complete with a full tank of gas, on penalty of 30 days of imprisonment and a fine. What the hell is going on?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles