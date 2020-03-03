Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Gina Torres Joins The Brides TV Pilot, And We're Suddenly Very Excited About The Vampire Soap

Gina Torres attends the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

We’ve known for a little while that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of the singularly bonkers Riverdale, was working on a steamy drama series about the Brides of Dracula. The Brides, which is still in the pilot stage at ABC, has just cast its first star—and our mild interest is now sky high, because it’s Gina Torres.

The reliably fantastic Torres—lately of Suits, but also a veteran of Firefly (and its film adaptation, Serenity) as well as other genre shows like Alias, Angel, Xena: Warrior Princess, Hannibal, and Westworld; she also popped up as a guidance counselor on Riverdale—has the necessary blend of toughness, intelligence, and glamour needed to anchor a show like The Brides, which Deadline calls “a sexy contemporary reimagining” of the Dracula story.

Of Torres’ character, Cleo Phillips, Deadline reported she’s “one of the three Brides of Dracula and the leader of this vampire trio. Cleo is an imperious woman with a queenly manner—understandably, as she was a queen in her former life who was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer—even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.”

The actor took to Twitter to excitedly confirm the news: “So this happened!! So happy to be able to share this news. Thrilled to be working with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) and Berlanti Productions on this most delicious and edgy reimagining of the Dracula tale.…”

We’re intrigued, ABC. If the network likes the horror pilot, which is being written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Maggie Kiley (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Katy Keene), The Brides could be just the latest Dracula-adjacent project to hit the small screen after Netflix’s recent Dracula miniseries (not to mention Castlevania, also on Netflix). And it’s a good time for classic monsters in general, really, especially after the huge success of The Invisible Man. There are clearly some more big roles to be cast on The Brides, including Dracula himself, so we’ll be eagerly waiting to see who else might be signing on for some unholy matrimony.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles