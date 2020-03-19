What Is CVC And Why Is NBN Giving More Away For Free During Coronavirus Outbreak

Sonos' Older Products Won't Work On Its New OS

Samsung's Z-Flip Just Screwed Motorola And Huawei On Price

Get A Load Of The Glorious Kaiju Art Stomping Into Mondo's New Godzilla Gallery

Long live the king! (Image: Oliver Barrett, Mondo)

There are few more iconic giant creatures than Godzilla—he’s the king for a reason, after all. Now, he’s getting a poster collection worthy of such royalty, and Gizmodo has an exclusive first look at what’s going to be charging its way into your hearts (and your wallets) with a mighty skree-onk!

Spinning out of the company’s previous fashion collaboration with Toho, Mondo’s new celebration of the King of all Kaiju—which was set to launch at SXSW, prior to the event’s cancellation this year—will see artists champion icons of all eras of Godzilla, from the early days of Showa classics up to the likes of his recent films like Shin Godzilla. Beginning tomorrow, March 19, the new collection will roll out in waves in the coming weeks, starting with three posters: two from artist Tom Whalen, and one from Oliver Barrett, with each poster having special variant editions available as well.

Whalen has two posters on offer. The first one celebrates the 1973 classic Godzilla vs. Megalon, depicting the big G battling Megalon in the shadow of Jet Jaguar. The standard edition is a run of 250, and will set you back $US55 ($92), while the variant (a run of 125) will cost you $US75 ($125). Both prints are 24” x 36”.

Image: Tom Whalen, Mondo

The standard edition of Godzilla vs. Megalon...

Image: Tom Whalen, Mondo

...and the variant.

The second, meanwhile, first revealed when the show was announced, is a celebration of Godzilla’s most iconic metallic foe: Mechagodzilla! Inspired by Terror of Mechagodzilla, Mechagodzilla’s sophomore outing in 1975, both the standard and variant editions of the 36” x 24" print will set you back $US75 ($125)—and both have runs of 125 prints.

Image: Tom Whalen, Mondo

The standard edition of Terror of Mechagodzilla...

Image: Tom Whalen, Mondo

...and the variant.

Lastly, Oliver Barrett—whose gorgeous artwork can currently be found plastered all over Mondo and Restoration’s excellent tabletop arena combat game, Unmatched—is offering a haunting poster inspired by the movie that started it all: 1953's Godzilla. The standard 24” x 36” poster, an edition of 250, will set you back $US50 ($83), and features the film’s Western title change for its heavily-retweaked 1954 release as Godzilla: King of the Monsters! (not to be confused with last year’s gleefully silly blockbuster epic from Michael Dougherty of the same name).

As with Whalen’s variant posters, the variant edition offers not just a colour tweak, but the film’s original Japanese title in a striking red. That’s in a run of just 125, and will cost you $US75 ($125).

Image: Oliver Barrett, Mondo

Oliver Barrett’s standard King of the Monsters print...

Image: Oliver Barrett, Mondo

...and the variant.

Mondo’s Godzilla gallery awakens online at the official Mondo webstore, from March 20.

Trending Stories Right Now

drugs giz-explains health marijuana weed

Why Smoking Weed Makes You Tired And Lazy

Even as the body of evidence of cannabis' potential as a potent medical precursor grows (especially with the development of CBD-rich strains), smoking it is not without long-term side effects. And we're not just talking about munchie-induced weight gain either. A number of recently published studies suggest habitually getting high not only kills your motivation, it might even alter your brain chemistry. Specifically, the part that makes you want to get off the couch.
how-to internet regulars speed tools under-the-hood

Top 10 Ways To Deal With A Slow Internet Connection

Sometimes, slow internet is the universe's way of telling you to go play outside -- and sometimes it feels like a cruel joke to destroy your productivity. Here are 10 ways to troubleshoot, fix or just survive a slow internet connection.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles