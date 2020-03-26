Foxtel Gives Customers Extra Channels For Free During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image: Supplied

Foxtel has announced that it will be providing its customers with extra content and screen usage for free as COVID-19 keeps more people at home..

Regardless of what content tier a subscriber is currently on, they will now have access to substantially more channels across entertainment, kids, documentary, news and reality tv categories from Thursday. Foxtel's on-demand library is also included in this initiative.

Foxtel is also allowing customers to watch content on up to two extra devices simultaneously at no extra cost. As for Foxtel Broadband and NBN customers, they will now have access to unlimited data.

All of these freebies are available from today until May 31 and it has been confirmed that both and Foxtel Now and set top box subscribers will have access to the extra channels and content.

Customers don't need to do anything to activate these changes, with the additional content tiers going live on Thursday morning.

It's worth noting that if you're already paying for these additional packs or channels you will not start getting them for free.

"We have heard from our customers that during these challenging times, one of the things that really makes a difference is being able to keep the whole family entertained, informed and connected as they settle in at home," said Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Delany in a press release.

"We’re all in this together and we want them to know that Foxtel is there for them. These initiatives provide customers with an even better entertainment experience in their homes with more content, access on more screens and more data, all at no extra charge."

While these new initiatives only last until May 31, it's probably worth keeping an eye out for an extension if the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full force at the time.