How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Finally: An Electric Car That Embodies Old-School Gasconade

Images by the manufacturer (Photo: FCA)

I didn’t think we’d need two posts about the Fiat 500, but then again, I don’t think anybody could have been prepared for the ostentatious majesty of the Bvlgari “Never Too Much” edition of the cute little car.

Bvlgari is one of those words you’ve probably seen associated with fancy shit but in case you were wondering, the company primarily sells jewellery, watches, and handbags. And it’s “bull-gur-ee,” though I’m not about to stop saying “buhvul-gary” because one cannot simply use a V as a U, godamit. I don’t care how sexy or Italian you are.

I assume Fancy Kristen shops there and could tell me more about it but she’s on vacation right now and said something about feeding me to pet sharks if I called her, so, that’s out.

You’re stuck with me today and I love this peacocky dashboard and I don’t care who knows it.

This thing rules. Shame it won’t be a regular trim level. Fiat’s only making one and selling it for a lot of money “will be donated to one of the organisations environmentalists of Leonardo Di Caprio.” (As translated from Italian). At least it’s going to what sounds like is probably a good cause!

Trending Stories Right Now

bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles