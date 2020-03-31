How Singapore's Coronavirus Tracking App Works

Samsung's Cheapest Flagship Is A Great Phone In A Weird Time

How To Get Australia's Coronavirus App On Android

Fast And Furious Joins The Lego Family With Dom's Dodge Charger

I live my life a quarter-brick at a time. (Photo: Lego Group)

Lego has always been a family-friendly toy and now it’s getting friendly with a franchise that’s all about family: Fast and Furious.

Here’s the 1,077-piece replica of Dominic Toretto’s iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, taken straight from the Fast and Furious films. It’s a Technic set, which means instead of just being cool for display, it’s got all kinds of moving parts much like the car it’s inspired by. The set has a replica V8 engine, moving pistons, double wishbone suspension, wheelie bar and, obviously, bottles of Nos in the back for when you need to put the competition in the dust.

Dom’s Charger is up for pre-sale later today and in-store on April 27, just about one year from the release of F9. Here are some more photos.

“The high-octane action of the Fast & Furious franchise has captured the hearts and imaginations of petrol-heads the world over,” said set designer Samuel Tacchi. “We want to inspire people of all ages to explore their creativity through building whatever their passion is, and we know fans of LEGO Technic and the blockbuster franchise love cool cars and adrenaline-fuelled fun. Brought together by that same passion, we worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail to inspire Fast & Furious fans and LEGO Technic builders around the world.”

That sound you hear isn’t burning rubber. It’s me pre-ordering this set so fast that I’m not at all furious.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus the-conversation

How To Treat Yourself If You've Got Coronavirus

New cases of the coronavirus are reported every day, and as yet there’s no vaccine. So what treatments are available if you’re one of the unlucky ones who gets infected?
animal-crossing au feature google google-dns multiplayer nintendo-switch super-mario-kart

How To Fix Animal Crossing's Dreaded Console Error

Online play on the Nintendo Switch should be easy. Firing up a game of Mario Kart 8 or visiting a friend's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons should be as simple as selecting the online option. But that's not always the case. Sometimes you might get hit with a weird 'communication error' despite having a solid internet connection. If you've ever encountered this and don't know how to fix it, try this.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles