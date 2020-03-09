Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Video Teases An Uneasy Alliance

Sam and Bucky may be getting in over their heads. (Image: Marvel Studios)

James Gunn says he has an idea for a Drax and Mantis side movie. Go behind the scenes on Bloodshot. Claes Bang wants to get his fangs out for Dracula again. Plus, HBO drops some cryptic Westworld season three synopses, The Flash promotes another series regular, and new footage from Eva Green’s astronaut drama Proxima. Spoilers get!

Drax & Mantis

During a recent interview with Collider, Dave Bautista revealed James Gunn has an idea for a Drax and Mantis spinoff film.

What I would like to do is honestly, and this is not my idea, I’m stealing this idea, but James Gunn had the idea to do a Drax/Mantis movie. And that’s what I would be up for, because there’s just too much fun there.

This lead to Gunn to add his idea “was never ruled out” by Marvel on Twitter.

True. But this was never ruled out. I still think it could be amazing. ❤️ @DaveBautista @PomKlementieff https://t.co/MpA2iDGLHg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 5, 2020

Master

Deadline reports Mariama Diallo will write and direct Master, a new “haunting thriller” from Amazon Studios starring Regina Hall (Shaft), Zoe Renee (Black Lightning) and Amber Grey (Escape at Dannemora). The story concerns “three black women who strive to find their place at the celebrated Ancaster College, an elite university in New England. The school was built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill and the ghostly legacies of Puritan-era persecution haunt the campus in an increasingly supernatural fashion.”

Bloodshot

A new featurette explores the comic book origins of Valiant’s Bloodshot.

Proxima

Eva Green plays an astronaut training for a position on the International Space Station in the UK trailer for Alice Winocour’s Proxima.

Loki

According to a new report from Geeks WorldWide (grains of salt at the ready, then) The Walking Dead’s Cailey Fleming has joined the cast of Loki as “Young Sylvie,” a character speculated to be a child version of the Enchantress, Sylvie Lushton.

The Flash

Allegra Garcia actress Kayla Compton has been promoted to series regular for the seventh season of The Flash. [Deadline]

Dracula

Speaking with Collider, Claes Bang revealed he’s eager to reprise his role as the BBC’s Dracula for a second season.

That’s absolutely something that I think is being discussed, but I don’t think there’s any news, at all. I haven’t heard anything. I would be super happy to do one more [season]. I’d love to go back with all of those people, and do more. It was were really fulfilling and lovely, and really, really cool to do. I have actually tried to find out if something was happening, but I don’t think they have started the discussions yet. I think what’s going on is that Netflix and the BBC are evaluating how it’s done, and all of that. So, unfortunately, I can’t tell you anything because I don’t know, at this point. I would actually love to know, and I would love to do one more, but there’s no news in that department yet.

The Handmaid’s Tale

According to THR, Elisabeth Moss will make her directorial debut on a season four episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

I am thrilled to be given this opportunity by my partners Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield] and to have the support of all of our producers and Hulu/MGM. It means so much to me and I do not take the responsibility lightly. Leading and executive producing this show the past 3 years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show. I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world. My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Set footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hints there could be a team-up between Bucky and the new John Walker incarnation of Captain America.

Westworld

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first four episodes of Westworld’s third season.

Season 3, episode 1: “Parce Domine” If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line. Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan. Season 3, episode 2: “The Winter Line” People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life. Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis. Season 3, episode 3: “The Absence of Field” If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror. Written by Denise Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis. Season 3, episode 4: “The Mother of Exiles” The truth doesn’t always set you free. Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron.

Riverdale

Jughead solves his own attempted murder in the synopsis for next week’s episode of Riverdale, “The Locked Room.”

BACK FROM THE DEAD — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) confront Bret (guest star Sean Depner), Donna (guest star Sarah Desjardins) and Professor DuPont (guest star Malcolm Stewart) and unravel their plan to commit the perfect murder. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#416). Original airdate 3/11/2020.

