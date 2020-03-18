Facebook Bug Marks News Stories As Spam, Including Coronavirus Articles

Virgin To Cancel All International Flights And Reduce Domestic Flights By 50%

The Facebook news feed spam filter is currently malfunctioning, which has resulted in legitimate news articles being marked as spam. But Facebook has said its just a bug.|

Reports on Twitter indicate that a signficant proportion of these posts are related to coronavirus and that important news is being deleted.

However, it's not just COVID-19 posts being filtered out, but news articles in general. It's possible that the large number of posts being written about COVID-19 at the moment, and therefore the deletion of them, makes it seem like the subject is being targeted by the spam filter.

One Twitter user theorised that this issue began after Facebook allegedly sent moderators home on Tuesday.

Facebook's Vice President of Integrity, Guy Rosen, responded to this tweet and refuted the claim. Rosen said there is a bug in the anti-spam system and that the issue is unrelated to Facebook's moderators.

Rosen also stated that Facebook is working to get the impacted posts back up on the platform.

Back in January Facebook, along with Google and other social media platforms, announced it would get rid of conspiracy theory posts about COVID-19.

For the first time in Australia's history, the government has urged Australians not to travel anywhere overseas in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

