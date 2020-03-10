Elon Musk Has A Dig At iPhone

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

While Windows 10 is suffering from an avalanche of bugs, it isn't the only major software platform coming under fire this week. Elon Musk has expressed disappointment in some of Apple's recent iPhone software updates.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was the keynote speaker at Satellite 2020, a Washington-based conference dedicated to the satellite and space industries. Musk was asked about the importance of software in the future, such as missions to Mars. He was also asked to clarify a statement he had made earlier in the interview regarding the decay of technology over time and whether that applies to software as well as hardware.

Musk responded by stating that technology doesn't "automatically improve."

"People are used to the phone being better every year. I’m an iPhone user, but I think some of the recent software updates have like been not great, certainly feeding into that point. It, like, broke my email system. ..which is quite fundamental."

While Musk didn't specify which software update he was referring to, it was likely iOS 13. When the new iPhone OS launched in September there were issues with apps crashes, the photos and camera apps, Wi-Fi and iCloud syncing. Mail was also a problem, as Musk described. Bug fixes began to be pushed out quite quickly and they continue to be implemented with every incremental update.

You can watch the full interview with Elon Musk at Satellite 2020 below. You'll want to skip forward to around the 48 minute mark for the beginning of the talk.

