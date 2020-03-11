Dyson's Fancy New Hair Straightener Has A Flight Mode

Image: Getty Images

Dyson has made a pretty neat foray into hair products but until now, it had yet to conquer the hair straightener. That all changes with the release of its upcoming Corrale straightener, which claims to rid of those curls without damaging your hair. Also, you can put it into flight mode.

Dyson's upcoming hair straightener, the Dyson Corrale, is set to the hit the market next month and it's promising a lot to long hair wearers of the world. Unlike conventional hair straighteners, Dyson believes it's cracked the code of not completely obliterating hair that is straightened on the daily. It comes with a patented plates that bend slightly, so when you pass the straightener over the hair the heat is distributed more evenly.

Image: Getty Images

James Dyson, the company's founder, said the plates work so you don't have repeat the heating on the same piece of hair more than once.

"Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways," Dyson said in a press release.

"We engineered unique flexing plates of magnesium copper, wire eroded to a precise accuracy of 65 microns to adapt to the shape of the hair tress. The copper plates wrap around the tress, applying even heat and tension to all the hair strands, keeping them aligned.

"[It] elevates styling results, while dramatically reducing the heat damage on hair."

It comes with three heat settings — 165°C, 185°C and 210°C — and technology that's checking the temperature 100 times a second to ensure it's accurate. It's fitted with a handy safety feature that turns off the device after 10 minutes of no use so you won't have to freak out every time you leave the house.

It's also cordless, which is likely to be a big selling point for many who are pretty tired of awkwardly pivoting around the power point. A single charge will get you around 35 minutes of cordless use but if you've forgotten to charge it, you can pop the cord in and use it.

The battery itself might be a concern for some hoping to travel by aeroplane but the device does come with a flight mode. A plug mechanism with the 'flight mode' symbol lets you disconnect the battery rendering it safe for plane travel. It's expected you'd then be able to take the device with you on your carry-on baggage. Whether airlines will accept that at face value will be another question but the Dyson team believes it's not likely to cause any issues and have tested travelling with it in the real world.

While it sounds like it's set to save your hair from certain crimping, it'll still set you back a huge $699. It will be available from Dyson.com.au and the Dyson demo store from April 24 while other retailers will be getting it in stock from May 1.