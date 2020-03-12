Apple Closes All Stores Worldwide Until March 28, Except For China

NBN's New 100 / 20 Plans Explained

Airports In The EU Devolve Into Chaos Over Trump's Inaccurate Covid-19 Address

Disney's New Soul Trailer Shows A Man Defying Death To Fulfil His Dream

Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) breaks through to find his way back home. (Image: Disney, YouTube)

What would you do if you could maybe go home again? Would you sacrifice everything, even a future in heaven? In the new trailer for Disney Pixar’s Soul, a jazz musician with everything to lose searches the afterlife for a way back to Earth.

The latest trailer for Pixar’s new film Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a New York middle school band teacher who dreams of becoming a professional jazz musician. Just after he gets the opportunity of a lifetime, he stumbles into a manhole and wakes up in the afterlife about to “go into the light.” Determined to get back to his own life, he escapes and finds himself in the Great Before—the place where new souls are shaped.

With the help of 22 (Tina Fey), a wayward soul who’s never known the experience of a corporeal form, Joe travels through the afterlife to find a way to return to his comatose body—finding out what it means to be human along the way.

Soul also stars Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rasha, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by Jon Batiste and a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film hits theatres on June 18.

Trending Stories Right Now

ahsoka-tano darth-maul darth-vader disney lightsabers lucasfilm luke-skywalker marvel marvel-comics star-wars star-wars-rebels star-wars-the-clone-wars star-wars-the-force-awakens video yoda

The Lightsabers Of Star Wars, Ranked

When you think of Star Wars, you think of lightsabers. Sure, you think of spaceships and the Force and stuff like that too but, in terms of iconic visuals, few things in science fiction at large, let alone Star Wars, are as iconic as the lightsaber.
computing desktop home-and-office remote-work

How To Access All Your Files When You Have To Work From Home

Many of us are now working from home for the time being, which can be both challenging and invigorating. But it can also be a pain when you have multiple devices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles