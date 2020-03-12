Disney's New Soul Trailer Shows A Man Defying Death To Fulfil His Dream

Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) breaks through to find his way back home. (Image: Disney, YouTube)

What would you do if you could maybe go home again? Would you sacrifice everything, even a future in heaven? In the new trailer for Disney Pixar’s Soul, a jazz musician with everything to lose searches the afterlife for a way back to Earth.

The latest trailer for Pixar’s new film Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a New York middle school band teacher who dreams of becoming a professional jazz musician. Just after he gets the opportunity of a lifetime, he stumbles into a manhole and wakes up in the afterlife about to “go into the light.” Determined to get back to his own life, he escapes and finds himself in the Great Before—the place where new souls are shaped.

With the help of 22 (Tina Fey), a wayward soul who’s never known the experience of a corporeal form, Joe travels through the afterlife to find a way to return to his comatose body—finding out what it means to be human along the way.

Soul also stars Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rasha, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by Jon Batiste and a score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The film hits theatres on June 18.