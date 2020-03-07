Disney+ Is Reportedly Working On A Beauty And The Beast Prequel Series Starring...Gaston And LeFou

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

My what a guy, that Gaston. (Image: Disney)

There’s nothing Disney loves more than mining its previous hits for new content, which is why a Beauty and the Beast streaming series about its villains makes perfect sense: It’s a spin-off prequel of a live-action remake of one of Disney’s most beloved animated classics. How was this not already in the works?

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as jerky beefcake Gaston and his jerky sidekick LeFou; Gad will also be a co-writer with showrunners Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time). The trade also noted that the as-yet-untitled Disney+ show will be “a six-episode musical event,” and reminded anyone who forgot how Beauty and the Beast ends that it’ll be a prequel.

Since the project is still in its early stages, there’s not much more information as yet—THR cites “sources” as saying the show will “expand the Beauty and the Beast universe,” and that “there is a possibility that” other stars from the movie, like Emma Watson or Dan Stevens, “could pop in for a guest spot.” As for the plot, we had some ideas back when the movie came out in 2017, and we’re just glad this is the next stop for the Beauty and the Beast money train rather than a cinematic sequel.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

