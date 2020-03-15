Disney Has Released Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker On Digital Platforms Several Days Early

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, featuring Rey. (Image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Do you need something to do while you’re staying home, which is easily the best thing you can do to stem the tide of covid-19, the sickness caused by the novel coronavirus, which is currently spreading widely throughout a large swath of the world? Well, Disney has some help. Well, depending on how you feel about The Rise of Skywalker.

That’s right, a few days ahead of schedule, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now for sale on a variety of digital platforms, including Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes. Physical copies aren’t yet available, but if you want to buy and stream it in up to 4K resolutions, you’ve got the option.

Whether you want the option is another story, considering how starkly divisive a film it is. But it’s nice to know that Disney is trying to make our social distancing a little easier. Though it’s striking that doing these kinds of things—Disney also is putting Frozen 2 on Disney Plus early—can just, like, happen. Makes the waits to get new movies and content feel sort of odd, when you know that at least some of that time could be pretty casually shaved off. If nothing else, the novel coronavirus is cutting through some weird illusions of the way our means of cultural and material production, y’know, work.

But anyway. Rey fights some bad guys! Kylo Ren broods! Stay home. Watch Star Wars. Get angry about it, and tweet, and don’t go out. Everyone will be better off for it.