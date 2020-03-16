Coronavirus Australia: Deliveroo And DoorDash Introduce Contact-Free Delivery

Image: Getty

Deliveroo and DoorDash have introduced contact-free food delivery options to help minimise the potential spread of COVID-19 in Australia.

Both food delivery companies announced these new measures on Monday as safety precautions around COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, grow and more Australians begin working from home.

Deliveroo Contact-Free Delivery

Deliveroo has added a 'contact-free delivery' option at checkout that will alert riders to follow a safety process.

Riders will text a customer when they have arrived and place their thermal bag open outside the door. They will then wait at least one metre away while the customer collects their order.

Riders will also have the option to make all of their own deliveries contactless. They can alert customers to their preference through the app.

"The safety of our riders and customers is our top priority. That is why we are launching a new, contact-free delivery service. Customers and riders can request in the app that food is left safely on the doorstep. We remain in daily contact with local health officials to make sure we are offering the safest service possible to customers, riders and restaurants," said a Deliveroo spokesperson in a statement.

DoorDash Contact-Free Delivery

DoorDash's new contact-free delivery is a more manual. The app and websites haven't been updated to allow customers to select this option but they will receive updates later this week.

At the moment the company has asked customers to request it in the delivery instructions and provide a drop off location.

"If a no-contact delivery is requested, the Dasher will leave your food in a safe place and alert you when it’s ready for pickup," said a DoorDash spokesperson in a statement.

They also provided these instructions:

"At checkout, update the 'Delivery Instructions' section with your request for a no-contact delivery and with details about the drop-off location. Please be specific about the location and instructions. When your Dasher is assigned select the option to text your Dasher. In the message, remind them of your request and consider sending a photo of the drop-off location. When your Dasher arrives, they’ll text you that they’ve left your order at the requested drop-off location. You’ll also receive a message in-app that your order has been delivered."

UberEats Contact-Free Delivery

At the time of writing UberEats and Menulog were yet to announce contactless delivery options. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to both companies to see if and when they plan on introducing similar procedures.