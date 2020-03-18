Covid-19 Sets Back Even More Films And TV Shows

Nate just can’t catch a break. (Image: Naughty Dog)

In news that isn’t productions across the industry shutting down: Michael Giacchino will return to score Jurassic World: Dominion. The stars of Supernatural tease a tear-jerking end to the show. Emily Gonzalez hypes up Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus, a new look at the Digimon reboot, and what’s to come on the first half of Star Trek: Picard’s season finale. Spoilers, away!

Jurassic World: Dominion

According to Film Music Reporter, Michael Giacchino will return to score Jurassic World: Dominion.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Some good news! After last week’s delay, director Daniel Destin Creston has tested negative for covid-19.

The Matrix 4

In light of covid-19 concerns, Warner Bros. has finally halted production on The Matrix 4. [Variety]

Uncharted

Likewise, production has also ceased on the long-suffering Uncharted movie.[Variety]

Fantastic Beasts 3

Filming on Fantastic Beasts 3 will also be postponed. [Variety]

Godzilla vs. Kong

Emily Gonzalez hyped the delayed Godzilla vs. Kong during a recent interview with THR.

But, yeah, we’ve done everything, and they’re just going through and creating these incredible characters. I’m just really excited to see it because it’s these two worlds colliding. The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy. Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel as you’ll see without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.

Artemis Fowl

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl.

Behind You

Kids find a demon-haunted mirror in their aunt’s basement in the trailer for Behind You, coming to VOD April 17.

Legends of Tomorrow/The Flash

Due to unspecified production delays, Legends of Tomorrow’s March 24 episode “Zari, Not Zari” and its March 31 episode, “The Great British Fake Off” have been temporarily removed from the CW’s schedule. When the episodes will air is not currently known at this time. The same holds true for The Flash’s March 31 episode, “So Long and Goodnight.” Stay tuned for further updates. [Den of Geek]

The Lord of the Rings

Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings series has also suspended production in light of the novel coronavirus. [New Zealand Herald]

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp has also temporarily halted production according to producer Emily Andras on Twitter.

#WynonnaEarp news: we are temporarily shutting down production on season 4. We are sure this is merely a blip, but we must follow Alberta health protocols. The safety of our cast & crew is of paramount importance to us. Thank you to @SYFY & @CTVSciFi for their unwavering support! — Emily Andras (@emtothea) March 17, 2020

Star Trek: Picard

Picard’s new crew finally make it to Soji’s homeworld in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1.”

Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants. Teleplay by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman Story by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman & Akiva Goldsman Directed by Akiva Goldsman

Supernatural

Speaking with TV Guide, both Mischa Collins and Jensen Ackles warn the series finale of Supernatural will probably make you cry.

Meanwhile, Sam and Dean meet their parallel world counterparts in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Destiny’s Child.”

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz is driven to bring Max home in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space.”

Digimon Adventure

Toei Animation has released a new trailer for the Digimon reboot series.

What We Do in the Shadows

Finally, What We Do in the Shadows takes a page from Killer Klowns from Outer Space in a new pair of teasers for season two.