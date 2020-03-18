Covid-19 Sets Back Even More Films And TV Shows

In news that isn’t productions across the industry shutting down: Michael Giacchino will return to score Jurassic World: Dominion. The stars of Supernatural tease a tear-jerking end to the show. Emily Gonzalez hypes up Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus, a new look at the Digimon reboot, and what’s to come on the first half of Star Trek: Picard’s season finale. Spoilers, away!
Jurassic World: Dominion
According to Film Music Reporter, Michael Giacchino will return to score Jurassic World: Dominion.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Some good news! After last week’s delay, director Daniel Destin Creston has tested negative for covid-19.
Last Friday, I decided to be tested for the Corona virus. I was working in close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed, and because Nik and I have a newborn at home, I wanted to be as safe as possible. During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins. But in the midst of this storm, while staring up at a spot on my hotel ceiling that I swear looked exactly like a bunny, I could see something really quite beautiful happening. People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead. Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn’t mean you’re not a carrier. Please stay hopeful, please stay humble, please stay home. Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet. Sending all of you our love from Sydney, Australia.
The Matrix 4
In light of covid-19 concerns, Warner Bros. has finally halted production on The Matrix 4. [Variety]
Uncharted
Likewise, production has also ceased on the long-suffering Uncharted movie.[Variety]
Fantastic Beasts 3
Filming on Fantastic Beasts 3 will also be postponed. [Variety]
Godzilla vs. Kong
Emily Gonzalez hyped the delayed Godzilla vs. Kong during a recent interview with THR.
But, yeah, we’ve done everything, and they’re just going through and creating these incredible characters. I’m just really excited to see it because it’s these two worlds colliding. The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy. Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel as you’ll see without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.
Artemis Fowl
Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl.
Behind You
Kids find a demon-haunted mirror in their aunt’s basement in the trailer for Behind You, coming to VOD April 17.
Legends of Tomorrow/The Flash
Due to unspecified production delays, Legends of Tomorrow’s March 24 episode “Zari, Not Zari” and its March 31 episode, “The Great British Fake Off” have been temporarily removed from the CW’s schedule. When the episodes will air is not currently known at this time. The same holds true for The Flash’s March 31 episode, “So Long and Goodnight.” Stay tuned for further updates. [Den of Geek]
The Lord of the Rings
Amazon’s billion-dollar Lord of the Rings series has also suspended production in light of the novel coronavirus. [New Zealand Herald]
Wynonna Earp
Wynonna Earp has also temporarily halted production according to producer Emily Andras on Twitter.
#WynonnaEarp news: we are temporarily shutting down production on season 4. We are sure this is merely a blip, but we must follow Alberta health protocols. The safety of our cast & crew is of paramount importance to us. Thank you to @SYFY & @CTVSciFi for their unwavering support!
Star Trek: Picard
Picard’s new crew finally make it to Soji’s homeworld in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1.”
Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants.
Teleplay by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman
Story by Michael Chabon & Ayelet Waldman & Akiva Goldsman
Directed by Akiva Goldsman
Supernatural
Speaking with TV Guide, both Mischa Collins and Jensen Ackles warn the series finale of Supernatural will probably make you cry.
Meanwhile, Sam and Dean meet their parallel world counterparts in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Destiny’s Child.”
Roswell, New Mexico
Liz is driven to bring Max home in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space.”
Digimon Adventure
Toei Animation has released a new trailer for the Digimon reboot series.
What We Do in the Shadows
Finally, What We Do in the Shadows takes a page from Killer Klowns from Outer Space in a new pair of teasers for season two.
