Courteney Cox To Star In Pilot For Starz Haunted House Comedy Shining Vale

Courteney Cox at AFI’s Lifetime Achievement gala. (Photo: Alberto E Rodriguez, Getty Images)

OK, this seems fun: Starz is in the midst of producing a new horror-comedy called Shining Vale, about a tortured author taking up residence in a haunted house. And Courteney Cox of Friends fame has been tapped to star.

As reported by Collider, the series will star Cox as Patricia “Pat” Phelps, a recovering addict who hits it big writing about her troubled youth. After becoming a majorly successful author, Phelps has trouble working on a followup and ends up seeking out a change in scenery that takes her and her family to a house in the suburbs where horrific atrocities were committed.

Written by Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and directed by Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid’s Tale), Shining Vale seems like a fun time. Cox has done jokey horror before in the ‘90s with Scream, and she’s a great actress. And, frankly, with the ascendance of Haunting of Hill House and the general popularity of creepy-place horror, a more satirical take on that style is a compelling idea. Plus, with Santa Clarita Diet cancelled, our appetites for horror-comedy are left woefully unsated. Though one hopes that Starz’s poor track record with some of its genre shows won’t show up here.

No time was given for when the pilot will be filming, but if it’s picked up then we’ll likely be seeing it on Starz sometime within the next year.