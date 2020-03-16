Coronavirus Australia: Qantas Offers Travel Credits For Flight Cancellations

Image: Qantas

Qantas has announced it will give travel credits to customers who cancel flights between now and May 31 due to COVID-19.

The company made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday and have confirmed that the travel credits will apply to both domestic and international tickets.

"From today, we are giving customers who hold tickets for domestic and international travel the ability to cancel their booking and retain the value as travel credit. The offer is available until 31 March for travel booked up to 31 May 2020 and applies to all Qantas and QantasLink services," said the Facebook post.

According to the Qantas website, travel credits can be used within 12 months of the date the tickets were originally issued. It also states that regular ticket change fees will be waived during this period.

How To Get Qantas Travel Credit

If you have an eligible ticket you can change it for travel credit on the Qantas website. Go to 'Manage Booking', 'Cancel' and 'Voucher. You will then need to hit 'Confirm' to convert the ticket to credit. Accept the terms and conditions and you're good to go.

If you booked through a travel agent or third-party site you're still eligible for travel credit, you just need to contact the company to get it.

Is Virgin Australia Offering Travel Credits For Coronavirus Cancellations?

At the time of writing Virgin Australia was yet to make a similar announcement. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to the company for comment.